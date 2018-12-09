LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was transported to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound Saturday night in the east valley.
According to Lt. William Matchko with Metro, officers were called to the 60 block of Parrish Lane, near East Charleston and North Nellis boulevards just after 8 p.m. Police were called to the area in regards to a domestic-related dispute.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, had a serious gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, Matchko said.
The area was closed off while police investigated.
It was unknown if anyone was taken into custody in connection to this shooting.
