LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a shooting that occurred in the central valley early Friday morning.
According to Lt. Jason Johansson with Metro, police were notified of the shooting at 2:35 a.m. on the 4500 block of Pennwood Avenue, near West Sahara Avenue and South Arville Street.
Three people were taken to the hospital, Johansson said. One person is in critical condition while the other two are reportedly stable.
Additional details were not immediately available.
