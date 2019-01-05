Metro Police generic street closure

A Metro Police squad car is seen here in an undated image. (File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a robbery turned into a stabbing in downtown Las Vegas Saturday morning, hospitalizing one person.

According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 700 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, north of East Bonanza Road, just after 7 a.m.

A person was stabbed multiple times during an apparent robbery and the victim was taken to the hospital, police said. It was not immediately known what condition the victim was in.

Police said Wilson Avenue heading towards Las Vegas Boulevard was closed while officers investigated.

No other details were immediately available.

