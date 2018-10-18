LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an individual had been stabbed in the back at an apartment complex near Palace Station Thursday morning.
According to police, the incident happened at the Wyandotte Apartments, located near Interstate-15 and West Sahara Avenue at around 6:46 a.m. A man was screaming inside an apartment and police were called to the scene.
When officers arrived, the found someone had been stabbed and the victim was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, police said. It was unknown what condition the suspect was in.
At least one suspect was taken into custody, according to police.
