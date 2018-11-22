LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro Police said two people were severely injured after a crash in the south valley early Thanksgiving morning.
According to police, officers were called to East Pyle Ave, near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Bermuda Road, at 12:30 a.m. The driver of a 2006 Scion, identified by police as 37-year-old Aleki Savea, was heading east on on Pyle Avenue.
The driver of a 2007 Toyota Corolla, identified by police as 39-year-old Xiaohong Li, was heading west on Pyle, Metro said. Savea changed lanes, going into the westbound lanes, to try and pass another car. Savea was directly in Li's path and their vehicles collided head-on.
Metro said both drivers were taken to University Medical Center. Li was reported to be in critical condition and Savea sustained serious injuries.
Savea is believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, police said.
The collision remains under investigation by Metro's Collision Investigation Section.
