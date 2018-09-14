LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said three people were injured after two vehicles collided head-on near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning.
According to police, one of the vehicles was heading the wrong way on Paradise Road near East Tropicana Avenue just after 2 a.m. The vehicle collided head-on with another vehicle.
The vehicle that was driving the wrong way on Paradise Road was traveling north in the southbound lanes, Las Vegas police said.
All three individuals were taken to the hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
