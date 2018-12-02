LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man died after being fatally struck by a car in the northeast valley early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the area of East Cheyenne Avenue and Queen Street, near North Las Vegas Boulevard, just before 3 a.m. The driver of a sedan was headed east on Cheyenne towards Queen Street when he struck a pedestrian.
The pedestrian, an unidentified man, died at the scene, police said. The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Impairment was not considered a factor in the collision.
Traffic on Cheyenne was shut down between Pecos Road and North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to police. Motorists were asked to avoid the area while officers as they investigated.
It was unknown if the pedestrian was outside the marked crosswalk while walking across Cheyenne.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with FOX5 for more.
