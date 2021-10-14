LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pedestrian was critically injured in an east valley crash on Thursday night, police said.
According to Lt. Joshua Yunger with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the pedestrian was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk near Lamb Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue when they were hit.
The crash was reported about 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Yunger said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries but was awake and talking before being taken to the hospital.
Information regarding the driver was not immediately available.
Roads in the area were blocked for the investigation.
