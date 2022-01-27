LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a crash east of downtown that left a pedestrian dead.
On Jan. 27 around 5:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash at E. Charleston Boulevard and N. 28th Street involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian pending notification of kin.
LVMPD fatal detectives still are investigating. The intersection of E. Charleston and 28th Street is closed while police investigate. Commuters are advised to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
