LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian Saturday night.
At about 6:46 p.m., the crash occurred between an SUV and a sedan at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, police said.
A pedestrian then entered the intersection unrelated to the accident and was hit by a black truck.
The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
All lanes of traffic at the intersection were expected to be closed through the late hours of the night.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.