LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian Saturday night.
At about 6:46 p.m., the crash occurred between an SUV and a sedan at Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, police said. A 26-year-old man was helping a friend who had crashed near the intersection. The man's friend was not injured, according to police.
As the 26-year-old was walking back towards the sidewalk, he was struck by a black truck that was headed north on Craig Road, police said.
He was taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday morning, the man was still in critical condition.
Police said the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.
All lanes of traffic at the intersection were expected to be closed through the late hours of the night.
Las Vegas police said it was unknown if the rainy weather had played a role in the accident, but investigators added they were not ruling it out as a possibility.
