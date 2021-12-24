LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kyle and Lee Canyon are closed to traffic Friday west of State Route 158 (Deer Creek Highway) until further notice, according to Las Vegas police.
LVMPD said in a tweet that those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4x4 with snow tires.
ALERT: Kyle and Lee Canyon are closed to traffic West of State Route 158, Deer Creek Highway until further notice. Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4x4 with snow tires.@nevadadot @RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/idLNOcKsda— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 24, 2021
