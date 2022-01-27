LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County authorities have arrested a local man after he allegedly shot an AR-15 from his vehicle into another vehicle at an intersection in Pahrump on Saturday.
According to a Facebook post and pre-recorded press conference released by Nye County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Jan. 22 near the intersection of Vickie Ann Road and Jean Avenue. Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Casey Boughton, fired an AR-15 gun into a Suburban that was at the intersection.
Two were hit by the gunfire. One victim was a juvenile, police said.
Both vehicle and all occupants drove to the hospital for treatment, police said.
The incident is a result of an ongoing dispute, according to police.
Boughton misled officers to false locations of the rifle, police said. Police later found that the suspect gave the gun to a juvenile friend after the shooting.
Boughton was arrested and booked in Nye County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, discharging a gun into a structure, battery with a deadly weapon, obstruction and destruction of evidence, police said.
Anyone with further information about the incident is urged to contact Nye County police at 775-751-7000.
