LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A motorcycle police officer was hit by a possible DUI driver Wednesday night in the west valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said the crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Tropicana Avenue near Durango Drive and the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The driver was taken into custody.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.