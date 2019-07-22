LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas police officer involved in a July 17 shooting near Sandhill and Desert Inn Roads has been identified.
Officer Greg Amundson, 33, has been employed with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since December 2007.
The call originated about 8:30 p.m. on July 17 near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill.
Nearby residents reported a stolen Dodge pickup truck. Officers located the truck in the 3900 block of Raymert Drive in east Las Vegas.
Officers arrived about 11:30 p.m. to perform a felony car stop. During the stop, the truck, rolled back toward officers.
During this time, McMahill said the suspect was seen reaching for what they believed to be a firearm, and that's when one of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect, striking the person at least once in the torso or abdomen.
Amundson is assigned to the Spring Valley Area Command, Community Policing Division.
He was placed on administrative leave pending a review of the shooting.
