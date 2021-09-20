Click here for updates on this story
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Jersey City saved a one-month-old on Saturday when it was thrown from a balcony.
Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after someone tossed the infant from the second floor.
Matute and others responded to a report of a man dangling the baby.
The infant was taken to the hospital but was not hurt.
Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.