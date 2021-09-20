Officer catches a 1-month-old baby dropped from 2nd floor balcony, authorities say

Jersey City Officer Eduardo Matute caught a 1-month-old baby dropped from a 2nd floor balcony on September 18, authorities said.

 Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

    JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Jersey City saved a one-month-old on Saturday when it was thrown from a balcony.

Officer Eduardo Matute caught the infant after someone tossed the infant from the second floor.

Matute and others responded to a report of a man dangling the baby.

The infant was taken to the hospital but was not hurt.

Officers arrested the man accused of throwing the baby.

