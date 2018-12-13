LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a motorcyclist died after hitting a backhoe in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers shut down Craig Road between Durango Drive and Cimarron Road to investigate the crash.
Police were called to the scene on Al Carrison Street and West Craig Road at 2:27 p.m. Thursday, police said. Metro Police asked the public to use avoid the area and to expect delays.
