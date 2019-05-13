HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) - Police said a motorcycle rider died hours after he crashed into a wall early in the morning on Monday.
Henderson Police officers responded about 1:40 a.m. on May 13 to Jessup and Robindale Roads, near Sunset Park.
According to a press release, police said the rider of the motorcycle was traveling north on Jessup approaching a T-shaped intersection at a high rate of speed. He failed to go either direction and crashed into a gate and block wall.
The 42-year-old male rider was not identified, but was on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
The rider was taken to Sunrise Trauma Center and died from his injuries at 11 a.m., police said.
Police said impairment did appear to be a factor.
This was the 7th traffic-related fatality in Henderson in 2019.
