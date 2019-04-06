LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died after a collision with a minivan on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Just before 3 p.m. on April 6, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a crash on Hollywood Boulevard and Turtle Hill Road, at the edge of the east valley.
Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz said a motorcycle was driving south on Hollywood when the minivan pulled out from a private drive causing the motorcyclist to hit the van.
As a result of the crash, police said the male rider was pronounced dead.
Hollywood was shut down in both directions while police investigated.
Check back for more information.
