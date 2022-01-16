LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist died on the scene of a crash that Las Vegas police were investigating early Sunday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a crash occurred at W. Oakey Boulevard and Cahlan Drive, near Rancho on Jan. 16 around 12:34 a.m.
A Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on W. Oakey Boulevard west of Cahlan Drive, veered to the right and hit an unoccupied Ford Expedition that was parked against the north curb of Oakey, police said.
According to police, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected onto the roadway. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the rider's identity, cause and manner of death pending notification of kin.
The death marked the eighth traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2022. The crash remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.
