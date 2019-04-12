LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A motorcycle hit and killed a person in a wheelchair on Decatur Boulevard, north of Tropicana Avenue Friday night, according to police.
The motorcyclist was heading south on Decatur and hit the person in the wheelchair, who was in the road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital. The person in the wheelchair was pronounced dead, and the motorcyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police said there were no signs of impairment. Decatur Boulevard was shut down in both directions from Tropicana to Harmon Avenue as police investigated the scene.
Panhandler in the road, or jayroller?
