LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said detectives were investigating a critical crash in northeast Las Vegas on Sunday morning.
According to police, a moped driver ran a red light and crashed into a van at the North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road intersection at 9:13 a.m. The moped driver sustained life-threatening injuries.
David Avila, 19, was operating the moped, police said, and struck a family driving a 2010 Honda Odyssey. The five passengers were uninjured and the driver stayed on scene.
Avila was not wearing a helmet and police said he is suspected of being impaired.
The intersection was closed while officers investigate, police said.
