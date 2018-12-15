LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said an 11-year-old boy was found after he was reported missing on Friday morning near McCarran Airport.
Jaiden Lavender was wearing a blue hoodie, grey sweatpants, grey tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack when he was last seen, police said. He last known location was 5850 Euclid Street, near South Eastern Avenue and East Russell Road.
He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Lavender may be suffering from severe emotional distress.
Anyone with any information in regards to the boy's whereabouts is urged to contact Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or 702-379-8859.
