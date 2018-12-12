LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said they are searching for a suspect who is connected to an armed robbery.
According to police, the man entered a business in the 2300 block of North Decatur Boulevard, near Smoke Ranch Road on Oct. 19, 2018.
He robbed the victims at gunpoint and fled, police said.
Police described the suspect as a balding black male adult, 5'5" tall, and 35 to 40 years old with a medium build.
At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.
