LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a 65-year-old man from Bullhead City, Ariz. possibly suffered a medical episode before fatally crashing early Saturday morning.
Police said officers were called to the intersection of West Sunset and South Pecos roads just after 4 a.m. The man had been driving a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe and was heading east on Sunset Road.
The truck left the roadway, hit the south curb on Sunset Road and continued heading east on the sidewalk before hitting a light pole and several sections of a block wall, police said. The Tahoe got back onto the road and eventually came to a stop.
The man was taken to Sunrise Trauma where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.
Metro said the collision remains under investigation by the Collision Investigation Section.
According to police, the accident will not be counted as a traffic-related fatality until the cause and manner of the man's death has been determined by the coroner.
