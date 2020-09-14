LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One person is dead after a stabbing incident in the east valley late Monday night.
About 9:30 p.m. on September 14, Las Vegas police were called to a reported homicide inside an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Mountain Vista, near Twain Avenue.
Police located a dead man lying on the ground inside an apartment, according to a release sent Tuesday. Officers identified Christian Yates, 30, as the suspect. Police took Yates into custody without incident and transported to the Clark County Detention Center on one count of Open Murder.
Homicide detectives are investigating. The identity of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office. Police said the man was Yate's roommate.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.