LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - One man was arrested and another was critically injured after a fight and stabbing at the Pecos-McLeod Trailhead Wednesday night, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a man in his 60s was visiting a homeless camp there when a man in his 40s sped through the camp on a bicycle.
The man in his 60s, the suspect, yelled at the man in his 40s, the victim, to slow down. The victim stopped at the east end of an underpass and pulled out a large knife and threatened the other man, witnesses told police.
The man in his 60s pulled out a handgun and fired at least one "warning shot," police said. The men fought and the man in his 40s was stabbed. He collapsed and the suspect ran to the west side of the underpass where he was taken into custody and detained by responding patrol officers.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was in "critical but stable condition."
The suspect was also taken to a hospital with cuts to his hand.
