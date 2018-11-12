LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives were on scene of a fatal shooting downtown on Monday night.
Officers responded just after 8 p.m. to 1101 E. Bonanza Road, near Maryland Parkway, where they said one person was shot.
On scene, Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident started as a "road rage altercation" outside of the 7-Eleven.
A yellow car was traveling southbound on Maryland when two males apparently jaywalked in front of the car, Spencer said. The two men and the driver got into an argument.
The two men then went into the 7-Eleven and the driver parked the car and approached the men.
One of the men and the driver got into a fistfight, Spencer said, when a gun was produced and one of the men shot the driver once.
The driver was taken to UMC Trauma where he died.
Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead. The two men fled the scene and had not been found late Monday night.
Anyone with any information was encouraged to call the police.
