NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man was shot dead in a home on Tuesday night.
Just before 7 p.m., a 12-year-old boy called police and told them he was in the shower when he heard a loud bang, possibly a gunshot. Dispatchers advised him to stay in the shower while officers arrived.
When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a residence near Lone Mountain Road and Harold Street, police spokesman Officer Eric Leavitt said.
The boy and man, believed to be father and son, were the only ones home at the time of the shooting, police said. It is unknown who the shooter was, or how they gained entry into the house.
No other neighbors called police, Leavitt said, and the juvenile reported hearing one shot.
Police said the scene was still active and they were checking for surveillance that may have captured a suspect.
Check back for updates.
