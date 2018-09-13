HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson police said officers were on scene after a man was found shot to death on Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of a body being dumped on the roadway from a black SUV about 1:46 p.m. on the 1200 block of Wigwam Parkway, east of Stephanie Street.
Police said a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest was found and pronounced dead on scene.
According to police, the shooting may have been drug-related.
During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect's vehicle and located it on the 1000 block of Fish Pond Avenue in Henderson.
A search warrant was issued at the residence and officers successfully arrested 38-year-old Ryan Small for murder with a deadly weapon.
Small was booked into the Henderson Detention Center.
The identity of the victim is expected to be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
This marks the eighth homicide in Henderson for 2018.
