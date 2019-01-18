LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was found dead in the street after police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the west valley Thursday night.
According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were called to the 5100 block of Del Monte Ave, near South Decatur and West Oakey boulevards, at around 6 p.m. Officers were told multiple gunshots had been fired in the street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said. The man was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Spencer said multiple people were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. He added it was possible there was more than one shooter, but detectives were trying to figure that out.
The gunfire struck multiple houses and police spoke to residents to make sure no one else was hurt, Spencer said. No other injuries were reported.
Spencer added there was "probably an excess of 20" shots that had been fired.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and residents to figure what caused the shooting. No suspect information was immediately available.
"It's a very complex scene at this time," Spencer said.
The victim may have been armed, according to Spencer. The man's identity will be released after the Clark County coroner have notified his next of kin.
