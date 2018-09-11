LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police are investigating an early morning shooting just west of the Strip.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said one man died in the shooting in the 4200 block of Rochelle Avenue, near Arville Street and Flamingo Road. His body was found inside the driver seat of a vehicle.
Police responded to the scene about 3 a.m. after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots in an apartment complex in the area.
Spencer said the victim, a black male in his 30's, was driving a vehicle in the complex when gunshots were fired.
The man drove out of the complex onto Arville Street and came to a rest on Rochelle where he was found deceased.
Spencer said a woman was also in the vehicle. Police are interviewing her as a witness.
A man who was seen running from the vehicle was detained for questioning as well. Police have not confirmed if he is a suspect or witness at this time.
Road closures are in effect in the area. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
