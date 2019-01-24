NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police said the suspect in Monday’s officer-involved shooting had kidnapped two women, killed one, and sexually assaulted the other, before police shot and killed him.
Police said a 35-year-old woman had escaped from the home on the 2100 block of Glider Street and reported the crimes at the police station.
NLVPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Horacio Ruiz-Rodriguez. Police went to his home and spotted him. He ran from officers and got into a four-door sedan in front of the home. He ignored police and rammed into a police SUV, police said.
He told officers, including a crisis negotiator that he had a gun, which “raised their alertness.” Shortly after, they fired multiple shots at him. He was hit 18 times and died at the scene, according to NLVPD.
Police said they’re still investigating what happened right before shots were fired.
The investigation then continued into the home, where police did a “safety sweep,” and found at 32-year-old woman’s body under Ruiz-Rodriguez’s bed, police said.
Police said the 35-year-old woman and Ruiz-Rodriguez knew each other. Police were still investigating how the deceased woman knew him.
Police said had survived, he would’ve been charged with murder, sexual assault with deadly weapon and kidnapping with deadly weapon.
