LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man's body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in the desert area northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Friday, police said.
According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Red Rock Search and Rescue was looking for a missing person near S.R. 147 when they found the man on Sept. 20.
The man was found to be deceased in a sleeping bag, and police said they determined the man was killed at a different location, then dumped in the desert.
The Clark County Coroner's Office is expected to release the man's identity.
Anyone with information was urged to contact police.
