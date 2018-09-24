NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police said a man was shot and killed near East Lake Mead and Lamb boulevards Monday night.
Police were called to the 400 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. There, they found a 22-year-old man's body.
Police said several witnesses were there. It started as a verbal argument, then got physical before a shooting. The suspect ran off and hasn't been caught, police said. The suspect and victim knew each other and it was not a random shooting.
Four to five apartments were locked down as police searched for the shooter but the area was "cleared" about three hours after the shooting, police said.
