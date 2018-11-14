LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a man was injured in a shooting west of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of West Desert Inn Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. A man was taken to Sunrise Hospital after he was shot in the finger.
Police said three people in a car saw the man alone, got out of the car and got into a fight before the shooting, on the sidewalk of a dispensary. Officers found the gun and arrested three suspects in the case, according to LVMPD.
The victim's injuries were minor, police said.
