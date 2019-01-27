LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a homeless man was found dead with stab wounds in the northeast valley Sunday night.
Police were called to the 3700 block of Montebello Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Nellis Boulevard at 4:28 p.m. Sunday. A woman who lives there had been gone over the weekend. For the past two months, she had allowed a homeless man in his late 40s sleep in a tent in her backyard.
Police said she went outside to smoke a cigarette and let her dogs out, when they went to the tent. There, she found the man dead. She went back inside her home and called 911.
Police and firefighters arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police said according to the coroner's preliminary examination, the man died from stab wounds.
Police were looking for witnesses, video and more information on the victim Sunday night.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.