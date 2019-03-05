LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died at the hospital after he was detained by officers on Sunday morning.
Roy Anthony Scott, 65, died at Valley Hospital Medical Center, though the Clark County Coroner's Office wasn't yet able to say how he died.
Just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a house on the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
The caller told police that three suspicious men were outside and that one was armed with a saw, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything suspicious and went to talk to the man who called.
The man who answered at the apartment was Scott, who walked outside with a pipe and cell phone, police said. He was also carrying a knife but surrendered the weapons when police asked.
While attempting to pat him down, police said Scott and the officers briefly struggled. Once he was in handcuffs, Scott had an unknown medical issue and was taken to the hospital.
Scott was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital. The investigation was still ongoing, police said.
