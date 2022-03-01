LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The North Las Vegas Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night.
According to police, officers were called at about 10 p.m. Monday to the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located a male who had suffered from a gunshot wound. Police believe the deceased individual was in his 30s.
Police on Tuesday said Dimitri Nevels, 29, has been arrested in connection with the incident.
According to authorities, he was booked into NLVCCC on open murder with deadly weapon.
