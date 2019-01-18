LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was found dead in the street after police received multiple reports of shots being fired in the west valley Thursday night.
According to Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer, officers were called to the 5100 block of Del Monte Ave, near South Decatur and West Oakey boulevards, at around 6 p.m. Officers were told multiple gunshots had been fired in the street.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his early 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Spencer said. The man was transported to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Spencer said multiple people were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. He added it was possible there was more than one shooter.
"It's a very complex scene at this time," Spencer said.
Police discovered during their investigation the victim and an adult man were passing by a nearby residence and got involved in an argument with several people, Metro Police said. The argument escalated and several people pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other.
Spencer said there was "probably an excess of 20" shots that had been fired.
The gunfire struck multiple houses and police spoke to residents to make sure no one else was hurt, Spencer said. No other injuries were reported.
According to police, the victim passed by the same residence and 28-year-old Gilberto Barrientos exited the home and shot the victim.
Barrientos was taken into custody and booked into the Clark County Detention Center where he is facing an open murder charge, police said.
The victim may have been armed, according to Spencer. The man's identity will be released after the Clark County coroner have notified his next of kin.
