NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested on Feb. 21 in connection to a December stabbing that left a 21-year-old man dead, North Las Vegas police said.
Sergio Arevalo, 27, was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail and is facing a single charge of murder with a deadly weapon, police said. NLVPD detectives and SWAT team members located Arevalo and arrested him for the killing of Omar Cedano, 21.
On Dec. 28, 2018, North Las Vegas police were called to the 3500 bock of Stanley Avenue, near East Owens Avenue and North Pecos Road, at around midnight. There had been a large party and a fight broke out.
When police arrived, they found Cedano lying in the street with stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
According to Arevalo's arrest report, police said he was identified by someone who sent police a cell phone video of the fight on Feb. 11.
He was interviewed at the police station and was wearing the same sweatshirt as he was at the time of the murder, police said. He eventually "admitted that he had stabbed (Cedano)."
He told police he stabbed the victim as Cedano was reaching for a gun, however police said there was no evidence that anyone involved had a gun.
Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or by visiting www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
