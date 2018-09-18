HENDERSON, Nevada (FOX5) The man charged with killing a boxer in Henderson admitted to the crime, according to police.
Ryan Small, 38, told police he shot Qa’id Muhammad, 29, during drug deal inside a car. According to Small’s arrest report, he was selling a half pound of marijuana to a man known as “Bridge” for $700. Small said the plan was for Bridge to then sell that marijuana to Muhammad. Small said Bridge asked him to meet with Muhammad so Small could “vouch for the product Bridge was selling.”
Small said he drove to a convenience store to meet Muhammad, who got into Small’s car, the report said. Small said Muhammad pulled out a gun and put it in between his legs. He said Muhammad told him something along the lines of “Man you know what this is … Give it up.” Small said he was being robbed of the marijuana.
Small said he reached for the marijuana but then grabbed the gun held by Muhammad and shot him. He told police he was the only one holding the gun when it fired, and it did not go off as the two were struggling for it, according to the report.
Small said Muhammad tried to get out and couldn’t. Small said he opened the doors and pushed Muhammad out and drove off. The report said a witness saw him dump Muhammad’s body and surveillance video showed an SUV pulled over for about 30 seconds before speeding off.
The gun was later found in Small’s house, police said.
Small said he did not know Muhammad and had only seen him in passing before.
Small was on federal probation for bank robbery and has an extensive criminal history, police said.
Henderson police said they got a call from someone “saying his family member may have been killed earlier in the day.”
Muhammad’s girlfriend called police after he didn’t return her calls, the report said. She explained that Muhammad had planned to buy marijuana from Small and she later identified Small in a photo lineup as the last person to see Muhammad, the report said.
The Clark County Coroner's office on Monday identified a man found on the side of a Henderson road last week.
Muhammad was found dead with a gunshot wound to his torso on Sept. 12, according to the coroner.
Muhammad was a professional boxer who moved to Las Vegas two years ago for a career comeback, family said.
"His main focus was boxing. His second focus was his daughter. He was very busy," his sister Zsave Cherry said
Henderson police said his body was dumped on the 1200 block of Wigwam Street, near Gibson Road, in the afternoon that day. Later, Small was arrested and charged for his murder.
"We're all in shock," Cherry said. "That's the best word to use. We're trying to grasp the idea that we're going to be in this world without him."
Cherry disputed claims that his shooting death was drug-related, saying he was too focused to be involved with "anything that would get him in trouble."
Muhammad trained regularly at the Mayweather Boxing Gym, and was called an undefeated rising star with eight wins and no losses.
"He was focused in the gym. He was dropping weight, he was dedicated." Cherry said. "That was my partner in crime. That was my soldier, that was my best friend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.