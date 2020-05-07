LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police say they've arrested a man in a deadly stabbing last week.
Officers were called to the area of Tonopah Avenue and Princeton Street the night of April 28. There, they found a man in his 40s who had been stabbed in the neck. He was taken to University Medical Center where he died.
According to the arrest report of 28-year-old Nathaniel Hester, officers followed a blood trail to a nearby apartment where they didn't find anyone, but said there was a "significant" amount of blood.
Several witnesses spoke with police, describing a man with a knife and a man with a baseball bat in an argument. One witness said the suspect was transient, but stayed in an abandoned apartment building nearby.
Using the descriptions from witnesses, police said they later found Hester and another man near Las Vegas Boulevard and Owens Avenue. With Hester's permission for a person search, police found two bloodied knives in his pocket.
Hester was taken to holding to North Las Vegas where he said he lived with the victim. Police said Hester was romantically interested in the victim, but the victim did not reciprocate.
After asking for "hugs and kisses" that night, the victim grabbed a baseball bat, Hester told police. In response, Hester went to the kitchen to get two knives. He told police in the bedroom he stabbed the victim in the neck, then fled to get help. He told police the stabbing was to defend himself and the victim was "a zombie."
Hester is being held at Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon. He's expected in court on May 11.
