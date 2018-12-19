LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were searching for a suspect in an armed robbery last week.
In a release, police said the suspect went into a business on the 900 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Charleston Boulevard, on Dec. 15 about 11 a.m.
The man showed a handgun and demanded money and items from a victim, who complied, police said. The suspect then left the area.
He was described by police as an adult between 24 and 28 years old, 5'8" tall with a medium build.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Commercial Robbery Section, at 702-828-3591, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
