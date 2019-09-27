LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect related to an incident in the southwest valley.
LVMPD said on Sept. 18 around 9:50 a.m., a man armed with a handgun robbed a business in the area of Fort Apache and West Sunset roads. Police said the suspect pointed the gun at a victim and demanded money.
Police describe the suspect as a black man, 5'6" with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, sunglasses, black pants and red shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call LVMPD at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.
