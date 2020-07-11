LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a suspect in Saturday morning downtown shooting.
Officers were called near 2 a.m. on July 11 about a man dropped off to a valley hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. Before the shooting, police said the man was walking with a group of eight to 10 people near First Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.
The group and the suspect had a fight, police said, for unknown reasons, and at some point the suspect pulled a handgun and fired one round, hitting the victim.
The suspect is described as 20 to 30 years old, 6' tall and 200 lbs. Police said he appears to have tattoos on both arms and the left side of his neck. He was seen driving away in a copper Dodge Challenger or a dark four-door vehicle, possible a Toyota Camry.
Anyone with any information is urged to call police at (702) 828-1553, or the case agent by email at a14815s@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online: www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
