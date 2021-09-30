UPDATE (Sept. 30) -- Boulder City police announced Thursday morning that Dylan Graham made contact with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Graham is not considered missing or in danger at this time, according to Bouilder City police
However, police said there was no word on the whereabouts of the dog, Arthur.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City police are searching for a man who reportedly left with his roommate's dog on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson for the Boulder City Police Department, Jake Gillies reported to officers that his roommate, Dylan Graham, left their Boulder City home on Sept. 27 around 2 p.m. and hadn't been heard of since.
Gillies said his dog Arthur was also missing and with Graham. He had asked if Arthur could go with him to pick up his paycheck.
"The dog is my whole world. I'm literally worried sick," Gillies said.
Gillies said he called hospitals and jails trying to locate his roommate. He said his roommate drives a white Toyota Tundra pick-up truck with a six-inch lift and 35 inch tires and black wheels.
Boulder City police said the investigation is ongoing, however they don't have any current leads. Gillies said his roommate is likely heading towards Henderson, but Henderson Police said they had not received any reports as of Sept. 30.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder City Police department at 702-293-9224.
