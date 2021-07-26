UPDATE (July 26) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Jose Munoz was found safe.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old man last seen Sunday morning.
Jose Duran Munoz was last seen about 6:30 a.m. on July 25 in the 3600 block of Hawaii Avenue, near Charleston Boulevard and U.S. 95.
He was wearing a red and blue striped shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.
Hospitals were asked to check their registries and notify police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 702-828-3111, 702-828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
