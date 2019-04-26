LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman pretended she was dead to stop a man from continuing to beat her in her home, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report.
David Philip Neenan, 53, was arrested April 18 on multiple battery charges, kidnapping and attempted murder.
A man called police on Jan. 22 at approximately 11:56 a.m. and said his neighbor had been beaten by a man inside her home.
When police arrived, the woman had been taken to the hospital due to her injuries. Police did quick scan of the house because it wasn’t clear if suspect was still inside the house, according to witnesses. Police didn’t find the suspect but did find evidence of broken electronics, candles and blood inside the house.
LVMPD detectives went to the hospital where the woman was recovering. A friend of the victim said a man named Boston entered the home and demanded money. When he didn’t get the money, he beat the resident with a TV, cable box and large candle. The friend said the man tried to choke the woman with a cable box cord and used a taser on the woman in the neck, the report said.
Friends and family of the victim said Boston was a homeless man who did work at the woman’s business. The report states an employee took Boston to the woman's home once and Boston began dropping by from time to time to offer work around the house for money. The man reportedly once came to the house while the woman wasn't home and the woman requested he not come over when she wasn’t around, according to friends.
Police identified Boston as Neenan from a document he gave the victim that stated he was getting drug treatment.
Police interviewed the victim on Jan 28. Detectives wrote in the report that the woman had no facial fractures, but had a severe three-inch laceration above her right eyebrow, lacerations to right side of her face under the eye, red bruising on her neck and a swollen and bruised face.
The woman said Boston arrived at her house at about 10 a.m. on the day of the incident, though she couldn't recall the date. The woman answered the door but said she didn’t want Neenan in her home. Neenan asked if he could go to the garage and smoke a cigarette and she allowed him into the house. The woman told police she thought he’d leave after smoking, so she went to kitchen to make food, according to the report.
The arrest report said Neenan walked into kitchen and began punching the victim. The woman thought he was playing around at first and told him to stop because she was getting hurt. Neenan became more aggressive, demanding money and striking her.
Neenan put a Taser to her neck and began to shock her, according to the report. The victim went to the ground and Neenan began kicking her in her head and body. Neenan told her to get up but she couldn’t, so he grabbed her by the hair and they went to her bedroom, the report said.
Neenan continued to beat her, taking a candle display from the hallway and breaking it over her head. The woman said Neenan kept demanding money and said “I will kill you," multiple times.
The woman said Neenan started to go through her purse. The woman attempted to use her cellphone to call for help. Neenan caught her, took her cellphone and said he was going to kill her, the report said.
Neenan used a cord from the cable box and began to choke the victim, according to the arrest report. The woman told police she thought she was going to pass out.
The woman said she laid still and waited for Neenan to leave the room. Once he did, the victim said she got up and ran to the neighbor’s house to get help.
The woman said she called at about 11:56 a.m., meaning Neenan allegedly beat her for almost two hours.
Neenan left with $205 from the woman's purse and her gold and white iPhone, according to the arrest report.
Neenan's next court date was set for May 6 at 9:00 a.m.
