LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A drunk man charged at a woman and slashed her throat before fleeing the scene, according to an arrest report by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Luis Rivera, 21, was arrested April 25 and faces an attempted murder charge for allegedly stabbing a random woman in the throat in front of a gas station.
On April 25 at approximately 12:51 a.m., police responded to a Chevron gas station a report of a stabbing. The caller said a man was throwing glass in the area and stabbed a woman in the neck, according to police.
Arriving officers found a woman with a laceration across her neck, the report said. She was taken to University Medical Center to treat her injury. Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male adult with a thin build, wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.
Another officer came across a man matching the description shortly after. The man was laying on the concrete sidewalk with his arms and legs extended, face up, looking straight ahead. The report said the officer woke him up and took him into custody. The man was later identified as Rivera.
A witness that was with victim when incident happened told police they were sitting in front of a store when Rivera approached, the report said. The witness said Rivera was drunk and that he and the victim tried to avoid him by going to a nearby bus stop.
The witness said the man followed them and asked where his car was, according to the arrest report. The pair said they didn’t know where his car was located. The witness told police Rivera then threatened to kill them and threw a bottle at them. They told the store manager that Rivera was throwing bottles, the report said. The witness said Rivera ran to the back of the store, came back about five minutes later and slit the woman’s throat, the report said.
The woman who was stabbed told police Rivera was previously seen throwing bottles and glass on the ground prior to man jumping on her and slashing her throat, according to the arrest report.
In a statement to police, Rivera said he was in an argument with the people at the gas station. Rivera said the two people outside the gas station threatened him and demanded money.
Rivera admitted to police that he threatened to kill them both, according to the arrest report. Rivera said the pair made a comment to him that enraged him so much, he told police he blacked out and had no recollection of attacking the victim, according to the report. River admitted to having a pocket knife, though police said it was still unaccounted for at the time the arrest report was written.
Police noted in the arrest report that Rivera was intoxicated but of sound state of mind.
The arrest report said video surveillance backed up witness accounts of the stabbing. Police saw Rivera in a verbal argument with two people outside the gas station, and shortly after Rivera was seen charging at the victim, connecting a closed right hand with neck area. Video surveillance showed Rivera flee the area, according to the arrest report.
Rivera was set for preliminary hearing on May 14 at 9:30 a.m.
